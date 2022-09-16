France’s national air traffic controllers will strike on the 16th, causing thousands of flights to be cancelled that day

According to French media sources, on September 16, French national air traffic controllers will go on strike. At that time, many airlines, including Air France, will cancel a total of thousands of flights.

France’s national air traffic control workers’ union issued a strike notice on the 16th, demanding more manpower and higher wages, saying the current level of inflation and the future recruitment situation are worrying. After the notice was issued, the French Civil Aviation Authority asked airlines to reduce the flight schedule of the French mainland and overseas territories by 50% on the 16th, and warned that from 6:00 a.m. on September 16th to 6:00 a.m. Traffic will be severely disrupted, with cancellations and severe delays possible at all French airports, and passengers are advised to postpone their journeys.

According to the latest data provided by the French Civil Aviation Authority on the 15th, a total of thousands of flights will be cancelled on the 16th. Air France has announced that it will cancel about 400 of the 800 scheduled flights on the 16th, including 55% of short- and medium-haul flights and 10% of long-haul flights.

Transavia has announced the same, saying it will cut its flight schedule for the 16th by 50%, which will involve departures and arrivals at all French airports, especially Paris Orly. Both Air France and Transavia said affected passengers will be offered a solution for free rescheduling or a full refund. (Headquarters reporter Ma Jinjin)