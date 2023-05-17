French Newspaper Summary-Hundreds of media around the world have jointly signed a request for the release of Jimmy Lai

Also, updates on Ukraine, European leaders summit in Iceland, and ThailandThe news that the monarchy is declining in the general election and facing serious challenges is the focus of international news that newspapers pay attention to.

About China,“Le Figaro” and “Liberation Daily” respectively reported on the visit of Chinese special envoys to many European countries to seek a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis, and hundreds of media around the world jointly signed a request for the release of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai.

European leaders hold summit in Iceland

“Le Figaro” and “Liberation” respectively reported the news of the European summit in Iceland. European leaders gathered in Reykjavik on Tuesday created an international damage register to facilitate documentation of evidence and compensation mechanisms for damage and losses caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The relevant news was announced by French President Macron at the opening ceremony of the summit. The French president also called on the European Commission to actively assist in the establishment of hundreds of “mental health centers” in Ukraine to help local people cope with the trauma of war.

Macron lashes out at Russia, citing ‘murder’ committed by Russian troops since Ukraine crisis, the use of rape as a weapon of war, and the abduction of children. He said: All of these are “war crimes”, and further, they may become “crimes against humanity”.

London revealed that British Prime Minister Sunak said after meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Rutte that he hopes to establish an “international alliance” to help Ukraine obtainF-16 fighter jet.

“Liberation Daily” noted: This is the pan-European organization established nearlyThe fourth summit in 75 years aims to increase the means to hold Russia criminally accountable for the destruction and crimes caused by its invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese envoy visits many countries to seek political solution to Ukraine crisis

Le Figaro reported the news of Chinese special envoy Li Hui’s visit to many countries.ChinaSpecial envoy Li Hui, who is in charge of negotiating a solution to the Ukrainian crisis, will visit Kiev on Tuesday and Wednesday before heading to France, Germany, Poland and Russia. According to Beijing, the purpose of the Chinese envoy is to seek a “political solution to the Ukrainian crisis”.

China has not publicly condemned Putin’s invasion since Russia launched the war on Ukraine. Beijing, a close economic and diplomatic partner of Moscow, has not been embraced by all European countries for its reaffirmed neutrality and intention to act as a mediator in the Ukraine conflict.

Hundreds of media around the world have signed a joint petition calling for the release of Jimmy Lai

In addition, the “Liberation Daily” published a report disclosing that hundreds of media outlets around the world have collectively called for the release of Jimmy Lai.

Under the convening and initiative of Reporters Without Borders, the global media including the French “Liberation”42countries116A media executive launched a joint signature on Tuesday calling for the release of Jimmy Lai.jointly issuedAnother demand is to restore the “Apple Daily”, which was forced to close under the crackdown by the authorities.

2020It has been more than two years since Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, a symbol of media freedom, was imprisoned after the National Security Law was implemented in Hong Kong in 2009.In September, he will be tried again on multiple charges including “collusion with foreign forces” and faces life imprisonment.

Secretary-General of Reporters Without Borders de Lauva pointed out: The New York Times in the United States, the British “Guardian”, Germany’s “Welt” and other powerful voices gathered together to speak out, showing that the international media will not tolerate attacks on a colleague.The co-sponsors also request that theThe lawsuit of 28 journalists accused of “violating” national security laws.Joint signature final requestProtect press freedom for Hong Kong people and the world.