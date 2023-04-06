Home World French pension reform, protesting railway workers storm Blackrock building in central Paris – Video
French pension reform, protesting railway workers storm Blackrock building in central Paris – Video

French pension reform, protesting railway workers storm Blackrock building in central Paris – Video

In France protests continue: on the eleventh day of mobilization against the pension reform wanted by the government and claimed by Emmanuel Macrondozens of striking railroad workers stormed the historic Centorial building in downtown Paris, formerly the headquarters of Credit Lyonnais and currently the headquarters of Blackrock, the largest investment firm in the world. Protesters entered the building with flags and red smoke bombs, chanting “Even if Macron doesn’t want to, we are here, for the dignity of workers and for a better world“.

