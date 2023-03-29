Tips from FT Chinese Website: If you are interested in more content of FT Chinese Website, please search for “FT Chinese Website” in the Apple App Store or Google Play, and download the official application of FT Chinese Website.

Fewer protesters took to the streets across France on Tuesday at the call of trade unions, the tenth nationwide protest organized by unions against President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular plan to raise the retirement age. Meanwhile, the strike disrupted traffic and closed the Eiffel Tower and the Palace of Versailles.

By late Tuesday afternoon, the CGT estimated 450,000 people had marched in Paris (compared with 800,000 at the previous union-led march in Paris last Thursday), and in Marseille, Rennes and Toulouse, Participation in marches has also declined. According to police data, 740,000 people participated in this week’s parade across France, compared with more than 1 million people who participated in the parade last week.

The low turnout has encouraged Macron’s government, which has rejected unions’ mediation attempts to defuse the crisis and has vowed to finalize reforms by mid-April once the constitutional court review is complete. But the unions aren’t backing down either: Another nationwide protest will take place on April 6.

Some may have been held back this time by the chaotic scenes at the last union-led national protest. Some of the more radical activists emerged at the last protest, which set 900 fires in Paris alone and clashed with police. Some 457 people were arrested, prompting criticism from the EU’s top human rights watchdog.

Workers also face losing wages during prolonged strikes or stoppage protests. The CGT union representing sanitation workers in Paris has announced it will “suspend” a three-week strike – which has resulted in 7,000 tons of rubbish piling up on the streets of the French capital – because “we have very few people who can go on strike.” people.”

Macron has staked his reputation as a reformer and his second-term agenda on raising the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64, despite opposition from around two-thirds of French people. His government sparked public outrage this month by using Article 49.3 of the constitution to overrule lawmakers and force through a draft law raising the retirement age without a parliamentary vote.

Last Thursday’s protest, which saw the largest number of participants since the protests began, erupted in spontaneous nighttime protests in many towns, making it harder for unions to control the movement.

Lorélia Fréjo, a 23-year-old member of Collectif Le Poing Levé, a revolutionary Marxist student group, said that despite the police crackdown, young people had tried to voice their grievances outside of official union-organized marches .

“The government is telling us that it is not enough, it is useless to have millions of people in the streets,” she said at Place de la République, the starting point of Tuesday’s march in Paris. Protest according to the scheduled schedule.”

Some protesters set fire to uncollected rubbish in Paris on Tuesday, and in Lyon and Bordeaux, small groups of protesters clashed with police, who used tear gas. But the overall situation was calmer than Thursday, with police reporting about 201 arrests across the country.

The Home Office deployed 13,000 police officers across the country, up from 12,000 the previous time.

Frajo said she was terrified to see police clash with and arrest demonstrators, but said she was determined to persevere. “The government wants to intimidate us, but we won’t stop.”

On Tuesday, student activists cordoned off nine university campuses in Paris and at least 10 more in cities including Toulouse and Nice, UNICEF said. Outside Paris 1 University in Tolbiac, students stacked electric scooters and trash cans to block the entrance to the campus and painted slogans against pension reform on the courtyard wall.

Macron said that the reform cannot be canceled, arguing that in the face of an aging population, reform is imperative to ensure the survival of the pension system. The law, which will push the retirement age back by two years, needs the approval of the Constitutional Court to take effect and will also require people to work for 43 years to receive their full pension.

The government is concerned that the participation of young people in the demonstrations, combined with the participation of activists it calls “far left”, will increase the risk of injury or even death. Two activists remain in critical condition after being seriously injured in clashes with police on Saturday during a protest unrelated to raising the retirement age, around an agricultural reservoir.

Several human rights groups have raised alarms about the tactics used by the French police. Dunja Mijatović, the Council of Europe human rights commissioner, said on Friday that the situation at the protests was becoming “worrisome” and warned police not to “excessively (use ) force” or deprive people of their right to protest.

Officials at the Elysee Palace have been liaising with unions to find ways to ease the crisis. But the government has not accepted unions’ proposals to “suspend” reforms to quell protests.

On Tuesday, Laurent Berger, leader of the moderate trade union CFDT, proposed the creation of a “mediation” process led by a neutral party.

“We should take a month or two and ask a few people to mediate” as “a gesture of calming things down,” he said on France Internationale radio (FIR).

However, government spokesman Olivier Véran rejected the idea. “There is no need to bring in mediation when we can talk directly,” he said.

French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne has invited the leaders of the eight unions leading the protests to meet early next week, the first such move since the government unveiled its pension reform plan in January .

Translator/He Li