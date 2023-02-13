(Original title: French pension reform protests intensify, government advocates home office to end deadlock)

News from the Financial Association on February 13 (edited by Bian Chun)As protests over France’s pension reform intensify, the government is advocating that it will step up efforts to work from home, aiming to win more popular support and end the impasse.

French government spokesman Olivier Veran said a few days ago that the government is willing to make more concessions on the pension reform plan. He hinted that the intensity of working from home will be increased.

“We’re in listening mode and the government has changed the program several times,” Veran told reporters on Sunday.

“On top of the debate about the retirement age, there’s the issue of quality of life in the workplace. That’s fundamental. Our reforms are broader and maybe that’s not understood.”

“More than ever since the pandemic, people want to work from home,” Veran said. “It’s a great thing because over time we will need 10 million French people to work from home two days a week as part of our climate transition plan. We are not there yet.”

Veran said that despite differences over the retirement age, the French government and unions were working together to find ways to improve the quality of working life.

Veran also said the government would take steps to make it harder for large companies to fire older workers.

Veran’s advocacy of working from home may also be aimed at winning widespread support among French women, who are among the biggest critics of Macron’s pension reform plans. Many women resent the prospect of longer working hours or reduced pensions.

Protests intensify

Pension reform is an important political issue of French President Emmanuel Macron. The French government announced the retirement system reform plan on January 10. It plans to increase the retirement age from the current 62 to 64 by 2030 in order to reduce the size of the pension system. Spending gap. According to the new plan, starting from 2027, only French people who have worked for 43 years are eligible to receive a full pension.

Macron’s pension reform plan has aroused strong public dissatisfaction, and more and more people took to the streets to protest. In the past Saturday, nearly one million people took to the streets to demonstrate in several cities in France. This is the fourth round of strike protests on pension reform.

Protesters plan more demonstrations on February 16 and March 7.

Regarding Saturday’s protests, Veran said the large numbers of people in smaller French cities showed the urgency of addressing work flexibility. He pointed out that in smaller cities, people tend to be farther away from work, so the need for better ways of working is greater.

If history is any guide, the strength of French street protests often determines the success of a president’s reform efforts. In 1995, for example, Jacques Chirac’s government abandoned its pension reform plan after a massive popular strike. In 2006, prolonged student-led protests forced a U-turn on labor laws.

In 2010, despite months of turmoil, former French president Nicolas Sarkozy pushed to raise the retirement age from 60 to 62. While Macron now wants to raise it further to 64, there has been little sign so far of him backing down on raising the retirement age.