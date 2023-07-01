French police arrested Macron | Info

The union representing half of French police officers has spoken out and announced that it is at “war” with the “vermin”. A threat was also sent to the French Government.

Police unions in France, which represent more than half of the total number of police officers who are already on the streets of France for the fifth day, have announced a statement in which they state to deal with “vermin”, “Republic world” broadcasts.



The French police THREATENED Macron and the Government: We are at war!

Hundreds of cars were set on fire, kiosks and shops ransacked, and according to unofficial information, more than 1,300 people have been arrested so far. Alliance police nationale i UNSA Police (UNSA Police) have jointly announced the “war” currently taking place in France.

We are transmitting their announcement in its entirety.

“Now that’s enough… We are facing these savage hordes, asking for the situation to calm down is not enough, it must be imposed! We need to restore order in the republic and put those arrested beyond the possibility of harming anyone. In the face of such persecution, the police family must remain united. Our colleagues, like the majority of citizens, can no longer bear the tyranny of the minority. This is not the moment for trade union action, but for the fight against such ‘pests’. Surrender, capitulation and meeting demands by laying down arms are not solutions in light of the gravity of the situation. All means must be taken to restore the rule of law as soon as possible. When we do that, we know we’ll be able to relive this chaos we’ve endured for decades. For this reason, the Alliance of National Police and UNSA Police will bear their responsibility and will warn the Government that from now on, they will be in action but without concrete measures of legal protection of the police, without punitive measures, and without significant punitive measures that are appropriate. The police will judge based on their judgment at the time. Today the police are in battle because today we are at ‘war’. Tomorrow we will be in resistance and The government must become aware of this“, their statement reads.

