French police disperse pro-Palestinian protesters | Info

French police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters in Paris after police said similar gatherings were banned.

Source: TERESA SUAREZ/EPA

Despite the ban, several hundred pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in the center of Paris in separate groups whose merger the police tried to prevent.

Demonstrators chanted “Israel the killer” and “Macron accomplice” as French President Emmanuel Macron earlier condemned the deadly attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and expressed solidarity with Israel.

The French Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, announced a little earlier the ban on holding all pro-Palestinian demonstrations in this country.

He told regional authorities that Jewish schools and synagogues should be protected by a visible police presence.

The ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations in France was announced amid fears of European countries over the rise of anti-Semitism caused by the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

German police dispersed pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Berlin a little earlier.

(Srna)

