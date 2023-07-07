French President Emmanuel Macron Holds Meeting with Mayors to Address Riots and Assess Economic Damage

French President Emmanuel Macron Holds Meeting with Mayors to Address Riots

Paris, France – French President Emmanuel Macron convened a meeting with more than 200 mayors to assess the ongoing riots that have engulfed the country. As a massive police presence continues to calm the chaos overnight, the meeting aimed to evaluate the situation and take necessary action.

The violence, which erupted following the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Nahel, a young North African, by the police on June 27, has caused an estimated economic damage of over 1 billion euros (approximately 1.1 billion U.S. dollars). The damage includes widespread looting of 200 shops, destruction of 300 bank branches, and 250 tobacco shops. Notably, these figures only account for businesses and do not consider the impact on schools, town halls, or community centers.

The riots have brought to light deeply rooted racism and injustice in France, particularly in mixed-race neighborhoods around towns. Opposition parties from across the political spectrum have seized upon the crisis, citing it as evidence of the government’s failure to ensure public safety and address economic inequality.

Geoffroy Rudbezieux, president of the Federation of French Business Movements, expressed concern about the negative impact on France’s global image, stating that the riots have damaged the country’s reputation. He noted that tourism has already taken a hit, with a noticeable decline in hotel bookings for this summer season, despite it being the peak tourist period.

In a show of support, President Macron met with police and firefighters during the night. Additionally, he held talks with mayors from more than 200 affected towns and cities to discuss the current situation and devise appropriate strategies.

The number of arrests has significantly decreased, with only 72 arrests recorded compared to a peak of over 1,300 on June 30. French authorities have deployed 45,000 police and armed forces on the streets for the fourth consecutive night to maintain order.

Government data reveals a decline in the number of burned vehicles and damaged buildings since their peak on June 29. However, nearly 3,500 individuals have been arrested since the unrest began a week ago.

To address the economic fallout, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire met with shopkeepers in the town of Arpajon, located south of Paris. He announced measures to assist affected businesses, including an extension of the timeframe for shop owners to submit claims for damages from five to 30 days. Insurers have also agreed to consider reducing deductibles for claims by the worst-affected businesses and pledged to expedite compensation processes. Additionally, the government plans to alleviate social and fiscal charges for severely impacted shop owners.

Le Maire assured business owners, saying, “If your shop has been razed and your life’s work wiped out, the country will have your back. We will do everything we can to help economic activity across the country recover as quickly as possible.”

Furthermore, besides the attacks on public buildings, another incident drew widespread condemnation when a burning car was driven into the home of the mayor of La Illeros, a Paris suburb. Fortunately, the mayor’s wife and two children managed to escape through the back door unharmed.

The unrest poses a significant challenge for President Macron, who has already faced months of strikes and protests this year due to controversial reforms, including raising the retirement age. The recent images of riot police once again flooding the streets further tarnish France’s reputation, potentially exacerbating the economic challenges as the government faces pressure to accelerate debt reduction.

Labor disputes and street demonstrations are not uncommon in France, but in recent years, they have become increasingly violent and confrontational, reflecting the deep divisions within French society. Prior to the pension protests and the COVID-19 pandemic, the “Yellow Vest” movement caused significant property damage.

Following his burial in his hometown of Nanterre on July 1, Nahel’s last name has been withheld by authorities. The police officer responsible for his shooting has been charged with murder and awaits trial while in pre-trial detention. Laurent-Franco Lienard, the officer’s lawyer, affirmed that the officer believed he needed to use his weapon.

President Macron’s meeting with mayors demonstrates the government’s commitment to address the unrest and work towards a resolution. The focus now lies on restoring public safety, promoting unity, and revitalizing the nation’s economy.

