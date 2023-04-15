French President Macron has enacted the disputed pension reform

A few hours after the approval by the Constitutional Court, French President Emmanuel Macron promulgated the disputed pension reform, which was published in the National Gazette. Macron had promised that after approval the law would be promulgated within 48 hours, but in reality he waited much less. Now the pension reform is officially law in France, despite the enormous protests: still on Friday evening, after the approval by the Constitutional Court, many people had taken to the streets in various French cities to protest.

The pension reform desired by Macron provides, among other things, for an increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64, an increase in minimum pensions and the abolition of a whole series of exceptions which allowed some categories of workers to go into retirement before. It was a particularly controversial reform, which threatened to bring down the French government led by Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne. In addition to the content of the reform, the way in which it was approved was harshly contested, thanks to the use of a constitutional article which had made it possible to avoid the parliamentary vote.