French President Macron Successfully Blocks American Economist from Top EU Job

Macron’s objection works: American economist won’t hold top EU job

On Wednesday (July 19) local time, Margaret Vestager, Executive Vice-President for Competition Policy of the European Commission, announced on Twitter that Fiona Scott Morton, a professor at Yale University, had decided not to serve as chief economic officer of the EU Competition Directorate. The job of a scientist.

The European Commission announced last week that it would appoint Morton as chief economist of the Directorate-General for Competition. However, the appointment was strongly opposed by French President Emmanuel Macron because of Morton’s American citizenship.

Earlier on Wednesday, Morton wrote to Vestager to say she had decided not to be chief economist at DG Competition. Vestager posted the letter on Twitter, saying: “I accept this decision with regret and hope that she will continue to use her extraordinary skills to promote strong competition enforcement.”

Morton worked in economic analysis with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division from May 2011 to December 2012.

The appointment to the European Commission has been questioned by some senior EU officials, and Macron has been the most critical of the appointment.

Macron said on Tuesday that the bloc’s plan to hire an American expert as chief economist at DG Competition was a bad move if the bloc needed more strategic independence.

“Is there really no good European researcher with the academic qualifications to do the job?” he asked at an EU summit.

Macron added that the lack of suitable European candidates reflected the worrying state of the European education system, and he also stressed that the United States would not recruit Europeans for similar positions.

Vestager is also under increasing pressure within the European Commission, where French ministers publicly criticized the appointment last week. Earlier, a number of commissioners, including Thierry Breton and Joseph Borrell, wrote to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen asking her to reassess Morton’s appointment.

