World

French President Macron watched the game in Doha: This French team makes me proud

2022-12-15 15:57:15

Source: Zhejiang Online-Qianjiang Evening News Hourly News

At 3:00 am on December 15th, Beijing time, the last match of the World Cup semi-final was between France and Morocco. French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Doha to watch the match, accompanied by FIFA President Infantino.

In the end, France defeated Morocco 2-0 to advance to the final. Macron accepted an interview after the game.

Macron: “Our compatriots need simple and pure joy, and sports can provide this joy, especially football. Now I feel much better than an hour and a half ago. We encountered some difficult situations in the game, but we Saw a really good team.”

“A big thank you to our coach Didier Deschamps, and to this team, which is actually made up of generations of players, that’s what makes the French team great.”

Didier Deschamps has led the French team to three finals and won two of them (World Cup & UEFA Europa League). If France wins the World Cup, Didier Deschamps will of course have to stay on. This French team makes me very proud.”

16710611454863273914326737380833.jpeg

Label:French team; Morocco; World Cup champion; French president; Advance to the final
