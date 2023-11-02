French President Macron’s Visit to Central Asia: Focusing on Nuclear Energy and Countering Chinese Influence

French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Central Asia has highlighted the region’s growing importance to Europe’s supply of nuclear energy and fossil fuels, according to analysts. Macron’s visit aims to promote business cooperation and strengthen ties with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. However, the visit is also prompted by concerns over the military coup in Niger earlier this year, which overthrew the pro-French government. Niger has been an important country for France, particularly in the nuclear energy industry, as it is one of its uranium suppliers. However, France’s largest uranium supplier is now Kazakhstan, which Macron visited yesterday. Today, he will continue his visit to Uzbekistan, both of which are major producers of uranium ores.

During a press conference, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised France as his country’s “important and reliable partner,” while Macron thanked Tokayev for complying with Western sanctions against Russia. This is significant as Russia’s oil exports to the EU dropped sharply after its invasion of Ukraine, and Kazakhstan has become the EU’s third-largest oil supplier.

France’s reliance on nuclear energy makes the uranium deposits in Central Asia more attractive. With over 60% of its electricity production coming from nuclear energy, France has the highest dependence on nuclear power in the world. In return for French expertise, Kazakhstan seeks to develop its own domestic nuclear energy industry. French state-owned EDF is even bidding to build Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant.

France’s interest in Central Asia is also driven by concerns over the sustainability of its uranium supply from Niger. After the military coup in Niger, the French government said it posed no short-term threat to its energy supplies, and they have sufficient uranium stockpiles to last about two years. However, Macron’s visit highlights Paris’ growing unease over the impact Niger’s political turmoil may have on its uranium supply.

Central Asia’s relations with Russia are currently undergoing profound changes, as Russia’s influence in the region is waning. Military cooperation has declined, and perceptions of Russia have worsened since the war in Ukraine. Central Asian countries are also being warned by the EU and the US about Moscow using the region to bypass sanctions and import goods from the West.

Another key issue in the region is countering China‘s influence. While Beijing’s military presence in Central Asia is relatively weak, its economic influence has significantly increased in recent years through its “One Belt, One Road” initiative. France and the EU are unable to achieve equivalent economic influence in the region, which directly borders China.

Macron hopes to use the strategic opportunities brought by the Ukraine war to induce Russia’s traditional partners, like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, to turn to the West. Ultimately, Macron’s visit to Central Asia signifies the region’s importance to Europe’s energy supply and the shifting dynamics in geopolitical relationships in the area.

