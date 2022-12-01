French Prime Minister: The new crown epidemic broke out again in France, people should strengthen protection

Overseas Network, November 30. On the 29th local time, French Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne stated in the National Assembly that the new crown epidemic broke out again in France, and she solemnly called on the French to strengthen protection.

According to the “Le Figaro” report, Elizabeth Borne said that the average daily increase in the number of confirmed patients with the new crown in France is more than 40,000. Within a week, the number of hospitalized patients with the new crown has increased by nearly 10%, and the number of severe patients has increased. 22%. Last week, about 400 people in France died from the new crown infection. “The new wave reminds us that the new coronavirus has not disappeared, the virus is still spreading, and it is still killing people,” she said.

Taking into account the spread of the new coronavirus, Elizabeth Borne issued a “serious appeal” to take various precautionary measures. She urged the public to abide by the epidemic protection rules and wear masks with people at high risk of new crown infection or in crowded places. She specifically mentioned that masks should be worn again in public transportation systems.

On the 29th local time, France added 91,814 new confirmed cases of new crown within 24 hours, an increase of 41.7% within a week. (Overseas Network-Paris-Lu Jia)

[Responsible editor: Liu Yang]