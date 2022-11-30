Home World French Prime Minister urges people to wear masks after new crown epidemic – Teller Report Teller Report
07:58, November 30, 2022 Source: CCTV News Client


　French PM urges people to wear face masks amid resurgence of coronavirus

On November 29, local time, French Prime Minister Borne called on the people of the country to maintain an epidemic prevention distance and wear masks in crowded places, such as the bus system.

Borne said that last week, there were about 40,000 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in France every day, the number of new hospital admissions increased by about 10%, and the number of new deaths was 400. A new round of the epidemic has arrived.

Borne said that the new crown epidemic and the recent bronchitis and influenza epidemics have doubled the pressure on French hospitals. Therefore, measures such as wearing masks and maintaining epidemic prevention distance are very important. (Headquarters reporter Jiang Hua)

