French refinery workers continue to strike, oil shortage may continue

On the 13th local time, the strike movement of French refinery workers that lasted for more than two weeks continued. On the evening of the same day, major French trade unions and youth organizations issued a joint statement calling for a cross-industry strike on the 18th, continuing to put pressure on Total, Esso-Exxon and the French government. Before the statement was released, the French National Railway Group, Paris Public Transport Group, French public service personnel and French transport drivers all said they would join the strike on the 18th.

At present, there are still obvious differences in the negotiations between the French oil company Total and the relevant trade unions, and the two sides will continue to negotiate on the evening of the 13th local time. According to the French government statistics, 4 of the 7 oil refineries of the two oil companies, Total and Esso, are still in shutdown, and the two companies also have 6 large oil depots shut down, which has brought a lot of pressure to France’s oil supply. came a huge impact. As of 17:00 local time on the 13th, 29.1% of the gas stations in France were in a state of oil-cut or partial oil-cut, and there is no sign of any relief in the short term. The hardest hit are the Haute-France region of France, the Ile-de-France region where Paris is located, and the central region of the Loire Valley.

In order to alleviate the current state of oil shortage, the French government started a compulsory requisition order on some refinery strikers from the 11th to ensure the supply of oil. In the past three days, the French government has issued a total of compulsory requisition orders against strikers at three oil refineries or oil depots, which also caused a fierce reaction from the relevant French unions. But according to a survey by French newspaper Le Figaro, about 65% of French people are in favor of the French government’s introduction of compulsory expropriation orders.