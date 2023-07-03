French Riots: Over 3,200 Arrested as Large-Scale Police Force Remains in Place

3,200 People Arrested in French Riots as Large-Scale Police Force Continues to Maintain Order

CCTV news client, July 3 (local time) – French Interior Minister Dalmanin revealed in an interview that approximately 3,200 people have been arrested since the riots began on June 27th until July 2nd. Surprisingly, 60% of the arrested individuals had no previous convictions. The average age of those detained is a mere 17 years old, and shockingly, some even had children as young as 12 to 13. These statistics shed light on the alarming involvement of minors in the recent unrest.

According to a report by Agence France-Presse, French President Macron recently directed Interior Minister Dalmanin to maintain a robust police presence to ensure a gradual restoration of order. This decision came after a series of discussions held at the Elysee Palace. As a result, France will deploy approximately 45,000 police and gendarmerie officers during the upcoming night. Notably, this marks the fourth consecutive night that France has mobilized over 40,000 officers to address the riots.

Over the past two days, since the increased deployment of police forces to maintain law and order, the intensity of the riots has started to diminish. The measures taken by the French government to curb the violence seem to have had a positive impact, as signs of calmness begin to prevail.

The continuous presence of a large-scale police force underscores the seriousness with which the French government is handling the situation. President Macron’s directive to maintain order reflects a commitment to restoring stability and safeguarding the welfare of citizens affected by the riots.

The motives and reasons behind the riots are still under investigation, with authorities working diligently to identify and address the root causes. It is hoped that through a combination of law enforcement efforts and targeted social initiatives, France will be able to restore peace and prevent future outbreaks of violence.

As the situation unfolds, authorities remain vigilant, ready to take swift action to maintain order and ensure the safety and security of the French population.

