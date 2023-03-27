(Original title: The situation in France worsened and the state visit was canceled due to embarrassment. Prime Minister Matsuguchi is willing to negotiate with opponents)

News from the Financial Associated Press on March 27 (edited by Ma Lan)The social rift in France caused by pension reform has been deepening in recent days.

Protesters against pension reforms sparked vicious violence in Sainte-Soline, western France, last weekend. The demonstrators tried to stop the reservoir construction project in the area. According to the organizers, about 25,000 people participated in the conflict.

Protesters threw multiple bombs and improvised explosives at the scene, and the police responded with tear gas and water cannon. So far, two protesters have been seriously injured, six of the 16 members of the security forces were hospitalized and one was seriously injured.

The increasingly serious situation also forced the French authorities to cancel the first state visit to France since King Charles III of the United Kingdom was scheduled to take the throne on Tuesday.

For the French government, this is definitely a huge diplomatic embarrassment, which also highlights the seriousness of France’s domestic crisis.

According to the trade unions who organized the demonstrations, there will be a large-scale strike and protest in France this Tuesday.

Prime Minister plans to come forward to negotiate

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Sunday she was scheduled to meet opposition leaders early next month and hold talks with unions.

She also said she would no longer use the controversial mechanism to pass policy beyond budgetary concerns. Earlier, she and French President Emmanuel Macron used Article 49.3 of the constitution to force through pension reforms without a parliamentary vote.

As of now, since taking office in May last year, Borne has used Article 49.3 11 times.

Borne stated that he is willing to have a dialogue with all social groups and find the right path. Everyone needs to calm down. She also promised to get the pension reform through the Constitutional Council, which will rule on the constitutionality of the legislation.

Borne said she would meet with parliamentary groups and political parties, including those in opposition, in the week beginning April 3 to start a dialogue and reassure the French people.

Top figures in the French opposition, such as Jean-Luc Melenchon, a former presidential candidate of the left-wing French Unyielding party, called on Sunday for the cancellation of the pension reform and for Borne to step down.

Macron’s biggest previous presidential rival, far-right leader Le Pen, also supported the idea of ​​removing Borne from office.