French suburbs in revolt over the death of a 17-year-old, killed by the police: barricades and fires in the night. Macron: “It is unjustifiable”

The French suburbs are in turmoil after that a 17enne – Naël M. – was killed on Tuesday 27 June by a police officer a Nanterremunicipality northwest of Paris. After the death of the young man, murdered with a gunshot by the agent who was nailed in a video that went viral on social media, the reprisals. The youth of suburb they raised barricadesburned down car and binsdestroyed the bus shelters and when the agents in riot gear intervened, shooting tear gasthey set off multiple object throws. Other fires were started along a rail binary.

The clashes, in the western suburbs of Paris continued throughout the night, spreading to the cities of AsnieresDoves, Suresnes, AubervilliersClichy-sous-Bois and Mantes la Joliewhere is the municipality it was damaged by the angry mob. Tensions between residents and the police have culminated – according to the latest information provided by the Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin – in the arrest of 31 people and have caused the injuries of 24 policemen.

For Emmanuel Macron “a teenager killed is inexplicable, unjustifiable” and he hoped “that justice works quickly” then urging calm “so that justice can be done”. “There’s no need for a fire to break out,” she stressed. Darmanin threw a appeal “calm” after the nocturnal accidents and spoke of “extremely shocking images” commenting on the video posted on social media in which the policeman is seen pointing his weapon at the young man and then opening fire, however deferring judgment to the “truth of the investigation by the judiciary”. “Under no circumstances – Darmanin said – a gesture like the one you see, if the investigation confirms the content of the video, can it be justified”. Words, those of President Macron, contested by some police unions. Meanwhile, the policeman who shot 17-year-old Naël M. is still under arrest for manslaughter. But the government foresees that the revolt in the banlieues will continue and for this reason it has ordered the deployment of 2 thousand men in the banlieue of Paris, especially in the department of Hauts-de-Seineto prevent further violence. Some French media have also relaunched an independent count of deaths caused by police interventions, updated by the site It just is!according to which “twice as many deaths have been recorded since 2020 compared to the average observed in the previous decade”, and above all from firearms.