French Tourist Family Found Alive After Two Days Missing in Tikal Archaeological Park

A family of four French tourists, including a 6-year-old boy, has been found alive after going missing for two days in the Tikal archaeological park in Guatemala. The group was located on Friday, August 11, at the Chiquin Tikal archaeological site within the Tikal National Park.

According to a police report issued on August 11, 2023, the tourists had informed the resource guards that they were lost in the area. They were found dehydrated and were immediately provided with first aid by health personnel.

Gustavo Ara, the regional director of the Volunteer Fire Department in the department of Petén, near the border with Mexico and Belize, stated, “The people have already been located, a little dehydrated and have been stabilized.” The tourists have been identified as Ana Gretel Adelaida Haeussler Pivaral (40 years old), Ana Patricia Haeussler Porras (68), Valentin Christian Arnau Carpentier Haeussler (6), and Antony Cedric Patrick Carpentier (41), according to the Guatemalan Tourism Institute.

The tourists had gone missing on Wednesday, August 9, in the Tikal National Park, which is known for being one of the main Mayan archaeological sites in Guatemala. They were found about 5 km away from the main archaeological zone of the complex located between the municipalities of Flores and La Libertad, Petén.

Images released by lifeguards showed the tourists being treated in vans and ambulances before being airlifted to Guatemala City, the capital. The Alba-Keneth alert that was activated for the minor, as well as the alerts for the disappearance of the two women, were deactivated after their safe discovery, as confirmed by the police.

It is worth noting that the Tikal National Park has had previous incidents of tourists going missing. In January 2022, a 53-year-old German tourist was found dead in the same park after being missing for two days. In February 2023, an American tourist named Raymond Vincent Ashcraft also disappeared, and a judge ordered an indefinite search for him a month later.

The safe discovery of the French tourist family brings relief to both their loved ones and the authorities. Further investigations may shed light on the circumstances leading to their two-day ordeal in the Tikal archaeological park.

