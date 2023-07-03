French Unrest Subsides as Macron Urges Swift Restoration of Order

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a swift restoration of order as the unrest in France begins to slow down. Riots have taken place for several consecutive days following the police shooting and killing of teenagers. France 24 TV has reported that on July 2, France deployed 45,000 police and gendarmerie to maintain law and order. Compared to previous days, the riots calmed down after 5 pm. President Macron held a meeting that night, urging the government to take all necessary measures to restore order.

According to the French Ministry of the Interior, 78 people were arrested across the country from the night of the 2nd to 1:30 am on the 3rd, with no major incidents reported during this period. Previously, the ministry had reported that 719 arrests were made from the evening of the 1st to the early morning of the 2nd. The riots, which have lasted for several nights, saw approximately 5,000 vehicles burned, nearly 1,000 buildings burned or damaged, and 250 cases of attacks on police and gendarmerie.

Macron, in a meeting with the Prime Minister, the Minister of the Interior, and other officials on the evening of the 2nd, mobilized the government to “do everything possible to rebuild order and restore calm,” according to the Financial Times. Furthermore, Macron is set to meet with the Speaker of the French National Assembly, the President of the Senate, and mayors from over 220 affected cities. The French presidential palace has stated that Macron aims to gain in-depth understanding of the underlying causes of the incident and initiate long-term work to address them.

The unrest in France has garnered significant attention, and it remains to be seen how the government will restore order and address the underlying issues contributing to the riots.

Disclaimer: This news article is based on the information provided by China News Network and is for informational purposes only. The copyright of the content belongs to China News Agency.

