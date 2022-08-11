Francesca Gillett

August 10, 2022

image caption, Rescuers had planned to release the beluga back to the sea

A beluga whale stranded in France’s Seine River was euthanized due to deteriorating health during transport, local officials and environmentalists said.

The decision was made by veterinarians when the beluga whale was hoisted from the water and transported into a refrigerated truck by rescuers.

The environmental group Sea Shepherd France announced a “tragic outcome” that the belugas “did not survive,” in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday.

Authorities in Normandy, northwest France, made a similar statement.

image caption, Experts believe the closest beluga population is in northern Norway, 3,000 kilometers from the Seine

Ambitious rescue operation

The 4-meter whale is a protected species, usually found in colder Arctic waters. Authorities have launched an ambitious rescue operation after a whale was trapped in the Seine northwest of Paris for a week.

The whale was hoisted out of the water in a hammock, and a dozen veterinarians waited on a barge for treatment.

About 80 people were involved in the rescue, including divers and police.

It took the rescue team nearly six hours overnight to lift the 800kg sick whale out of the water and onto a barge.

Rescuers had planned to put it on a refrigerated truck and bring it back to shore. They then hope to treat the animal for a few days before releasing it back into the open ocean.

“This is a long rescue operation, very technical and requires a lot of skill,” said Isabelle Dorliat-Pouzet, secretary of the province of Earl.

Trapped more than 100 kilometers inland, the beluga whale has suffered from deteriorating health due to lack of food.

Animal experts are on call during the migration.

“There may be internal problems that we don’t see,” said an expert from the Marineland marine animal park in southern France. However, she said beluga whales were a “very resilient” species.

People gathered on the banks of the Saint-Pierre-La-Garenne river in Normandy to watch the rescue, as interest in whale survival has spread beyond France.

Rescuers have tried feeding him frozen herring and live trout to stimulate his appetite and help him follow the river back to the English Channel, but the whale is not getting better.

image caption, Firefighters and members of the search and rescue team pulled up nets to rescue the whale

Experts are baffled as to how the whale got so far south from its natural habitat.

Beluga whales occasionally venture south in the fall to find food when the ice freezes, but they rarely travel this far from their homeland. The nearest beluga population is near Svalbard in northern Norway, 3,000 kilometers from the Seine, according to the French Pelagis Meteorological Observatory, which specializes in marine mammals.

But similar stories are not unheard of. In May, a killer whale was found dead in the Seine River in Normandy. In 2019, British officials said a dead whale had been found in the Thames near Gravesend.