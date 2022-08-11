Home World French whale: Beluga stranded in Seine euthanized in transit – BBC News
French whale: Beluga stranded in Seine euthanized in transit – BBC News

  • Francesca Gillett
  • BBC correspondent

image source,Reuters

image caption,

Rescuers had planned to release the beluga back to the sea

A beluga whale stranded in France’s Seine River was euthanized due to deteriorating health during transport, local officials and environmentalists said.

The decision was made by veterinarians when the beluga whale was hoisted from the water and transported into a refrigerated truck by rescuers.

The environmental group Sea Shepherd France announced a “tragic outcome” that the belugas “did not survive,” in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday.

Authorities in Normandy, northwest France, made a similar statement.

