Home » frenk ntilikina is not going to mundobasket | Sport
World

frenk ntilikina is not going to mundobasket | Sport

by admin
frenk ntilikina is not going to mundobasket | Sport

Vincent Colle will have to call on another playmaker because Frank Ntilikina will not be able to play at the World Cup.

Source: Profimedia

Big problems for France before the World Cup! After coach Vensan Kole found out that Matijas Lespor’s performance at Mundobasket is uncertain, he is now definitely without a basketball player.

A long time ago, France announced 12 travelers for the World Cup, but now it is certain that Frank Ntilikina will not be among them! The experienced playmaker who was a target of Partizan this summer was injured in a friendly match with Lithuania and will not be able to recover in time for the start of the big competition.

The 25-year-old playmaker is coming off last season in Dallas as a backup Luka Dončić and Kajri Irving, and several Euroleague teams, including Partizan, were interested in him. However, he decided to stay in America and signed a one-year contract with the New Orleans Hornets.

Vincent Kole has Eli Okob, Silvano Francisco and Nando De Colo as playmakers and it remains to be seen who he will call instead of Ntilikina who injured his thigh muscle. The French are in a very awkward group H with Canada, Latvia and Lebanon.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

See also  "Blasted Piano Memorial" completed in Hiroshima, Japan | Atomic Bomb | Air Raid

You may also like

filip radaković in the fighter | Sport

one dead and two wounded

found 71-year-old Norwegian, was at the Polyclinic

Udinese-Pro Gorizia 4-0 / The top and the...

Udinese Market – Samardzic, the turning point /...

A psychologist explained why cheated women stay in...

A picture of Anna Bekuta from her youth...

Two Ukrainian missiles were intercepted by Russian anti-aircraft...

Spain, the permanent lagoon of the Doñana Park...

The beaches of Odessa, Ukraine have officially reopened...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy