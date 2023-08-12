frenk ntilikina is not going to mundobasket | Sport

Vincent Colle will have to call on another playmaker because Frank Ntilikina will not be able to play at the World Cup.

Source: Profimedia

Big problems for France before the World Cup! After coach Vensan Kole found out that Matijas Lespor’s performance at Mundobasket is uncertain, he is now definitely without a basketball player.

A long time ago, France announced 12 travelers for the World Cup, but now it is certain that Frank Ntilikina will not be among them! The experienced playmaker who was a target of Partizan this summer was injured in a friendly match with Lithuania and will not be able to recover in time for the start of the big competition.

The 25-year-old playmaker is coming off last season in Dallas as a backup Luka Dončić and Kajri Irving, and several Euroleague teams, including Partizan, were interested in him. However, he decided to stay in America and signed a one-year contract with the New Orleans Hornets.

Vincent Kole has Eli Okob, Silvano Francisco and Nando De Colo as playmakers and it remains to be seen who he will call instead of Ntilikina who injured his thigh muscle. The French are in a very awkward group H with Canada, Latvia and Lebanon.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

