Frequent going to the toilet during the night is a symptom of the disease Magazine

What does going to the toilet frequently during the night show us?

Izvor: Shutterstock/cliplab

Getting up during the night and going to the toilet in most cases means that we drank too much liquid a few hours before going to bed. However, sometimes the frequent need to urinate during the night can also indicate some other, more serious health problems that we should not ignore.

As doctors explain, it is possible that we suffer from nocturia, one of the most common signs of disorders of the lower part of the urinary system, which is a common phenomenon in older people. However, this condition can also be caused by a number of medical problems, including diabetes.

It is called the silent killer because its symptoms are often misdiagnosed as chronic fatigue or increased thirst. Other symptoms include frequent urination, especially in the evening and at night.

“High blood sugar increases your thirst so you may drink more than usual, which leads to a frequent need to go to the toilet. Likewise, high blood sugar also irritates the bladder causing more frequent urination,” experts explain. Although diabetes is one of the most common reasons for nocturia, the World Health Organization states that it also it can be a consequence of heart problems.

“If you have heart problems, you will notice swelling around the ankles. When you lie down or have your feet elevated, the fluid is absorbed into the bloodstream and removed by the kidneys. This increases the need to urinate at night,” explains urologist Dr. Jeffrey Weiss, who adds that the increased need to urinate, especially at night, is specific to congestive heart failure.

Doctors also warn that getting up frequently at night to go to the toilet can also be a consequence of serious health problems with the prostate.



