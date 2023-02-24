by weathersicily.it – ​​2 hours ago

Welcome to all readers of weathersicily.it. In recent days the thermometers in various locations on the island have reached +16°C / +18°C in the central hours of the day, giving sunny days and a spring-like climate. Even in the course…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Enna and province weather: Friday 24 February 2023 with mild weather! appeared 2 hours ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».