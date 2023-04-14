Fried bats and nearly a ton of unrefrigerated fish. This is what the German police discovered in the van that arrived in Germany from Belgium. The driver, 31, an Italian of Ivorian origins, will be repatriated but in the meantime will remain in custody, as decided by the Court of Aachen. The vehicle was stopped at a motorway exit on the outskirts of the border city of Aachen. The bats were found under the fish. A veterinarian from the local consumer protection office was sent to the scene and ordered the shipment to be confiscated. Officers impounded the van, which was not insured. The police report that the driver was reported for traffic violations and unauthorized entry because he entered the country without documents or a driving licence. He will also face administrative proceedings for breach of food hygiene rules.