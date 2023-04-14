Home World Fried bats and tons of unrefrigerated fish in the van: repatriated to Italy
World

Fried bats and tons of unrefrigerated fish in the van: repatriated to Italy

by admin
Fried bats and tons of unrefrigerated fish in the van: repatriated to Italy

Fried bats and nearly a ton of unrefrigerated fish. This is what the German police discovered in the van that arrived in Germany from Belgium. The driver, 31, an Italian of Ivorian origins, will be repatriated but in the meantime will remain in custody, as decided by the Court of Aachen. The vehicle was stopped at a motorway exit on the outskirts of the border city of Aachen. The bats were found under the fish. A veterinarian from the local consumer protection office was sent to the scene and ordered the shipment to be confiscated. Officers impounded the van, which was not insured. The police report that the driver was reported for traffic violations and unauthorized entry because he entered the country without documents or a driving licence. He will also face administrative proceedings for breach of food hygiene rules.

Next article

Iran, new poisonings against female students in schools: the girls are not breathing, then they are rescued

next

See also  Horror in Iran: they drug and kill their son, they also confess to the murder of their daughter

You may also like

only equal between Modena and Parma. Palermo in...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Saturday 15 April...

Željko Obradović’s statement after Partizan Panathinaikos | Sport

Aleksandra Bursać, the new queen of tips video...

the capital in chaos after the green light...

in Rennes the police station set on fire...

Dalai Lama and the request to the child...

Alexei Navalny would be in critical health conditions...

Lula flies to Xi Jinping: the plan to...

Bob Dylan shares the first track from his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy