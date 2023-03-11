Home World Friend of Zvezdan Slavnić about Ana Ćurčić | Entertainment
Friend of Zvezdan Slavnić about Ana Ćurčić | Entertainment

Friend of Zvezdan Slavnić about Ana Ćurčić | Entertainment

After the gruesome scenes last night at the Cooperative and Zvezdan’s mistreatment of his ex-wife Ana Ćurčić, Slavnić’s friend spoke up.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

As the media reports, a man who presents himself as a friend Zvezdan Slavnić and who wished to remain anonymous, stated new claims about Ana and Zvezdan’s relationship.

“Ana entered the role of a naive victim and it fits her perfectly, she immersed herself well in everything she imagined in her head. I don’t think she is aware of the fact that she gives herself away in the little things, which there are more and more and which many have begun to notice. you yourself last night how she tried to provoke him in every way. That’s Ana, she loves it and it’s an integral part of her personality. That’s how she was during the whole relationship with Zvezdana, she had this kind of toxic relationship towards him and that’s she enjoyed herself. Well, Maja Marinković was no match for her in the outside world,” said Zvezdan’s friend.

“Why doesn’t she say that she also had a problem with that gambling that she talks about so much? She went with Zvezdan and gambled, she must not talk about it, and she is not clean in the whole story at all. Slowly, everything will come to light. “, claims Slavnić’s friend.

Zvezdan Slavnić spat and poured on Ana Ćurčić
Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

(MONDO/Pink.rs)

(MONDO/Pink.rs)

