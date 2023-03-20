First episode of the evening of Friends of Maria De Filippi, which this year presents a completely new jury composed of Cristiano Malgioglio, Michele Bravi and Giuseppe Giofrè. The competitors in the race, however, are 15 singers and dancers. Also present were all the teachers who accompanied the students on their journey up to this point and who became protagonists of the evening, not always in a positive way. Here are the votes of the first episode, which obtained an excellent response from the public with a 28% share, which allowed Maria De Filippi to win the Auditel challenge.

Jury

Cristiano Malgioglio – vote 5

There doesn’t seem to be the necessary objectivity in his comments, which get by in doing good without ever making judgments on the merits of the boys, especially when they should be beaten.

Michael Good – vote 8

After a very difficult period, which led him to distance himself from the world of entertainment and music, Michele Bravi seems to have returned to his full potential. To Amici he seems to be completely in part, at ease as a judge, also because, despite his young age, he has a great experience and a high technique.

Joseph Giofre – vote 4

Although Amici should feel at home, the judge fails to affect the dynamics of the evening as he should. His judgments appear weak, almost inconclusive. More is expected from him, above all for his professional history and for the verve he has always shown in other areas.

Professor

Alessandra Celentano and Rudi Zerbi – vote 5

There is no doubt that the two teachers alone can handle a large part of the evening show. They are two points of reference for the public and also for the program lineup. However, the excessive space dedicated to them has been taken away from what should be the focal point of the evening: the performances and the dynamics created by the students of the school. But there’s plenty of time over the next few episodes to recalibrate the shot.

Arise – vote 8

Arisa is the crazy splinter, the surprise element you don’t expect and which gives the show the right amount of sparkle. She too should be taken in small doses but the space that was dedicated to her was the right one, without excesses, which made her participation pleasant. She is only apparently ditzy, in reality she always knows what she says and is capable of getting to the point decisively.

Competitors

Madeleine – vote 6

She pleases the public above all because she is targeted by the teacher Celentano. She is certainly not the most technical student of the school but she puts her effort into it and the results somehow arrive.

Ndg – vote 7

Rudi Zerbi calls him “the crash” and has the protection of Lorella Cuccarini on his side. From him, both teachers and the public expect great things, which for the moment are not seen. But the road is still long.

Wax – vote 5

It can’t be said that he hasn’t been talked about since he entered the school, for better or for worse, but he needs to do more if he is to make his mark on the new phase of the programme. Image and equipment are not enough if he doesn’t commit himself also with the voice.