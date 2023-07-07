Friends about the behavior of Ana Nikolić | Entertainment

Ana Nikolić’s friends discovered what was happening with the popular singer

Singer Ana Nikolić found herself at the center of a scandal due to a video that surfaced on social networks showing wounds on her face, as well as accusations by Dario Šogorović that she attacked him.

Ana came forward and denied these allegations, and now her friends came forward, commented on the recent events and revealed that “everyone gave up on her”.

“Everyone gave up on her, but you can’t blame anyone for that. Her bad period lasts for years, then stops and comes back again. Many people think that Ana’s vices killed her, but they didn’t. Ana was touched by fame, a life among celebrities for which she was not mentally prepared to live under the scrutiny of the public. All sorts of things accumulated in her life, but believe that the mother and brother did everything they could and that they raised their hands“, Ana’s friend said.

“We used to see each other more often, now we occasionally drink coffee, but she really doesn’t control herself anymore. She is a good person and a real artist, but she stumbled.Her mother constantly advised her to work on herself, she took her to psychotherapy, her brother guided her career, but now he has his own family and he can’t fight with her anymore“.



According to the neighbor, who was once friends with Ana, the singer is in bad company.

“I think she was ruined by the wrong society. If Ana hung out with people who would motivate her, there would be no end in sight to her success. However, next to her are often some people who only think about partying, alcohol and shopping malls. They are filming it and it is hanging on the networks. They spend money in vain. She is not a girl that anyone can talk her into doing anything. I attended one of her conversations with Rasta. A telephone conversation. He gave her a lecture about some associates and the statements she made, he advised her. It seemed benevolent,” said the neighbor and added:



“We all thought that the birth of her daughter would change her, and it did. It gave her the motivation to work and create. She was fulfilled. She lost weight in a short time after giving birth, but then came the separation from Rasta and everything went downhill again. Many get your hands off her, including me. Maybe she should be given another chance, but she is difficult as a person. She is stubborn and a child at heart.”

