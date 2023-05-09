Friends, here are the finalists: the surprises and everything you need to know about the final

After the problems with the Covid cases, the names of the four finalists of the 22nd edition of Amici were chosen

And only four remained. The 22nd edition of Amici has reached the final and the appointment is already set for Sunday 14 May on Canale 5. The four finalists came out of the semi-final, recorded not without some problems after the many cases of Covid that affected the boys last week. To reach the final are Wax, Isobel, Angelina and Mattia.

To win first place for the final was Isobel, who beat Aaron in the first challenge that assigned the place in the final. The dancer conquered everyone by dancing to the tune of “I’m a slave 4 U” by Britney Spears, while for the second finalist we had to wait a few more minutes and it is the other dancer, i.e. Mattiawho beat Wax at the end of the second heat.

At that point there were the other two places to be filled between Angelina, Wax, Aaron and Maddalena. The two girls are fighting for third place, with Angelina who beats Maddalena and flies to the final together with Isobel and Mattia. Only the ballot remains between Wax, Aaron and Maddalena to assign the fourth place for Sunday’s final.

Aaron sings his unreleased “Universale”, then it’s Maddalena’s turn and closes Wax with “Anni 70”. The judges decide to eliminate the dancer and therefore it is a clash between the two singers. Aaron gets excited by dedicating “Empty to Lose” to a girl, Wax instead sings “Partire da te” and with this performance he gets the pass for the final. Appointment, as already mentioned, set for Sunday 14 May to find out the winner of the 22nd edition of Amici. See also Gigi Becali may end up in prison again

8 maggio – 17:22

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

