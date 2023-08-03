Friends of the dead girl sent a strong message Info

The girl LC (14) was killed last night when a car driven by a drunk driver ran into her.

“She, the girl, was on the bike that she rides all the time, probably on her way home. She has wonderful parents and an older brother who must be in shock about everything now. He just knocked her down in the canal. He mowed her down and threw her so that she fell into canal by the road. People were asking her to help her. As far as I know, she was even conscious when she went to the hospital,” a neighbor of the girl’s family told Courier.

According to her, LC was a wonderful child and was always in the company of her friends from school who, by the way, said goodbye to her and sent a strong message. “Never get behind the wheel drunk, because you never know who will cross your path and whose life you might take,” they wrote in a photo of a burning candle, a broken heart sticker and the inscription 2009 – 2023.

By the way, as Kurir learns, the accident happened on an unlit part of the road near Bogosavac, and the girl’s bicycle was also not lit. Let us remind you that LC succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, and the young man had 1.05 per thousand of alcohol in his blood and was ordered to be detained by the police.

