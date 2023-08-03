Home » Friends of the dead girl sent a strong message Info
World

Friends of the dead girl sent a strong message Info

by admin
Friends of the dead girl sent a strong message Info

The girl LC (14) was killed last night when a car driven by a drunk driver ran into her.

Izvor: Facebook/printscreen

“She, the girl, was on the bike that she rides all the time, probably on her way home. She has wonderful parents and an older brother who must be in shock about everything now. He just knocked her down in the canal. He mowed her down and threw her so that she fell into canal by the road. People were asking her to help her. As far as I know, she was even conscious when she went to the hospital,” a neighbor of the girl’s family told Courier.

According to her, LC was a wonderful child and was always in the company of her friends from school who, by the way, said goodbye to her and sent a strong message. “Never get behind the wheel drunk, because you never know who will cross your path and whose life you might take,” they wrote in a photo of a burning candle, a broken heart sticker and the inscription 2009 – 2023.

Source: Private archive

By the way, as Kurir learns, the accident happened on an unlit part of the road near Bogosavac, and the girl’s bicycle was also not lit. Let us remind you that LC succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, and the young man had 1.05 per thousand of alcohol in his blood and was ordered to be detained by the police.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:16 HORRIBLE TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN TOPONICA: Two cars collided and two people died Source: Kurir TV

See also  Caged in the Mariupol theater: the trial of the Azovs ready

Source: Kurir TV

(MONDO/Kurir)

You may also like

How old is Lepa Lukić and what is...

The story of Huliapole through its hospital, bombed...

New Jersey highway is invaded by lemons –...

503 Service Unavailable: Error Encountered while Retrieving Requested...

Africa, not everyone is persuaded to emigrate. MOSCOW-ALGIERS-SAHEL,...

Release of 33 Detainees in LGBTIQ+ Bar Sparks...

TIM announces financial results, work is underway for...

The United States has ordered the partial evacuation...

Bolivia Joins Brazil and Argentina in Increasing Use...

North Korea has confirmed it has arrested US...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy