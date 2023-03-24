Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Amici Of Maria De Filippipreviews: the program of Canale5 back in the early evening Saturday 25 March. In the last episode we saw the elimination of Megan and NDG. This time, in all likelihood, only one of the boys will be eliminated. Great expectations then for the guests and for what could happen in the studio. Will Emanuel dance it again? Will there be another curtain between Zerbi and Celentano?

The previews

According to the latest rumors, we could see a clash between Rudy Zerbi and Arisa if the two find themselves in a challenge. On the other hand, already in the first episode between the two there was no shortage of digs. In the house the tension between the students is high. The elimination is in the hands of the judges Giuseppe Giofrè, Cristiano Malgioglio and Michele Bravi. But this time the singer Federica could be at great risk who, during the first episode, ended up in the final runoff with NDG and then saved herself in extremis.

The latest installment

In the first episode of the Evening, emotion and tears were the masters. The performances of the contestants of the talent, as mentioned, ended with the eliminations of Morgan and NDG. The latter reached the final ballot with Federica Andreani who enchanted the studio to the tune of Tango (the Sanremo song by Tananai) bringing home the victory of the challenge. The singer, belonging to the Arisa team, was so moved on the initial notes that she had to catch her breath and continue.

