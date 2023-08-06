Friuli, in Tricesimo (Udine) rivers of water and hail flow on the roads – The video

These are the images circulating on social media from Tricesimo, in the province of Udine, with streets transformed into streams and courtyards whitewashed by hail. In these hours an intense hailstorm has whitened various areas of Friuli Venezia Giulia, creating winter landscapes and also requiring the intervention of the Civil Protection. The municipalities affected by this phenomenon that has created almost winter landscapes are different: from Remanzacco, Tarcento, Faedis, San Pietro al Natisone, Azzano Decimo, Montenars, Nimis, Gruaro, Tricesimo, Pordenone, up to Sesto al Reghena, Pramaggiore, Povoletto, Reana del Rojale, Teglio Veneto.

