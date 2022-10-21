Original title: From 0 to 11:00 on October 20, Ningbo, Zhejiang added 4 new confirmed cases and 13 asymptomatic infections

CCTV news: “Ningbo released” WeChat public account news, from 0-11 on October 20, 4 new confirmed cases and 13 asymptomatic infections were added in Ningbo City, all of which were found in centralized isolation points, and the Beilun epidemic has been notified. The close contacts or space-time companions of the positive infected person have been transferred to the designated hospital in a closed loop for the first time.

The trajectories of public places involving Ningbo are as follows:

Case 143 (confirmed case):

October 15: Daqi Xin’an Village, Daqi Wu’ai Vegetable Market, No. 321 Daqi Batou Road;

October 16-17: Daqi Xin’an Village, Daqi Chai Building No. 612.

Case 144 (asymptomatic infection):

October 16: Xinqi Treasure Apartment, Xinqi Coastal New Village, No. 245 Huaihe Road, Xinqi, No. 25 Beiqihe Road, Xinqi.

Case 145 (confirmed case):

October 14-16: Xinqi Silver Star Garden, Xinqi Mingzhou Vegetable Market.

Case 146 (asymptomatic infection):

October 15-17: Daegu former Song dynasty family.

Case 147 (asymptomatic infection):

October 14-16: Phase II of Xiapu Taihe Apartment.

Case 148 (confirmed case):

October 15-16: Xinqi Jincheng Garden Community.

Case 149 (asymptomatic infection):

October 14-16: Daxie Seaview Garden Community, Lane 20, Daxie Haigang Road.

Case 150 (asymptomatic infection):

October 14-15: Xinqitaihe Kangyuan Community, Bailing Park.

Case 151 (asymptomatic infection):

October 14-15: Chaiqiao Alliance Village.

Case 152 (asymptomatic infection):

October 15: Daxie Golden Bay Community, 88 Daxie Dongao Road.

Case 153 (asymptomatic infection):

October 13: Xiaogang Xing’ao Village, No. 388 Renmin North Road, Daqi;

October 14: Xiaogang Xing’ao Village.

Case 154 (asymptomatic infection):

October 14: Xiapu Tianxing Jiayuan Community, No. 178 Taidonghe Road, No. 187 Taidonghe Road, and No. 210 Taidonghe Road.

Case 155 (asymptomatic infection):

October 16-17: Xinqi Gold Coast Community.

Case 156 (asymptomatic infection):

October 13: Xinqi Dashu New Village, Xinqi Gaotang Vegetable Market, the entrance of Minshan School, No. 388 Renmin North Road, Daqi;

October 14-15: Xinqi Dashu New Village, Xinqi Gaotang Vegetable Farm, and the entrance of Minshan School.

Case 157 (confirmed case):

October 15: Daxie Bihai Huating Community.

Case 158 (asymptomatic infection):

October 15: Chaiqiao Alliance Village.

Case 159 (asymptomatic infection):

October 16: Daqi Huangjiazhuang, Daqi Wu’ai Vegetable Market, Daqi Vegetable Market, Daqi Yanshan South Road No. 292;

October 17: Daqihuangjiazhuang and Daqichailou community health service centers.

Those who overlap in time and space with the above activity trajectories should immediately report to their communities (villages) and cooperate with the implementation of corresponding epidemic control measures.

The general public is requested to take the initiative to cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work, consciously abide by laws and regulations, and do not spread, believe or spread rumors. The official release shall prevail for epidemic-related information; those who come (return) to Ningbo with a history of living outside the city must pass the Yongma takes the initiative to report to the community (village) and grass-roots organizations where it is located, and cooperates with the implementation of health management measures; strictly implements the “3-day 2 inspections” for foreign (returning) personnel from the province and city after arriving in Ningbo and the arrival of foreign (returning) personnel from the province. The nucleic acid testing requirements of “3 inspections in 3 days” after Ningbo, especially those coming from (returning to) Ningbo in the province, should carry out an “on-the-ground inspection” as soon as possible after arriving in Ningbo.