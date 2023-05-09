From 12 May in the bookstore: LUPINE – THE MYSTERY OF CAGLIOSTRO

from 12 May in bookstores:

Kappalab: narrative at your fingertips anime!

LUPIN

THE MYSTERY OF CAGLIOSTRO

15×21 cm, 204 pages

ISBN 9788885457492

kappalab

Incorrigible, elusive, incomparable Lupine:

from this novel, LUPINE III – THE CASTLE OF CAGLIOSTRO,

the first animated film directed by the Academy Award winner HAYAO MIYAZAKI.

Everyone knows his name is Lupine, master of disguise and adventurer.

Intelligent, cunning, generous, always able to anticipate the moves of his rivals, whether they are criminals or law enforcement.

But who knows what he looks like, who knows who the mysterious gentleman thief really is?

How did he learn the multiple and prodigious talents that will characterize the course of his exploits?

Who was he before gaining international fame?

Il YOUNG LUPINE face here with bravado HIS FIRST BIG CHALLENGEand is confronted with the intricate riddle of COUNT OF CAGLIOSTRObetween mysterious candelabra, mythical treasures of the Templars and the secret of eternal youth, torn between the overwhelming infatuation for A CHARMING THIEF ADVENTURER and love for SWEET, ROMANTIC CLARISSE.

The character of Lupine was born in 1905, when the publisher Pierre Lafitte, published in the magazine “Je sais tout” the first story of Lupine written by MAURICE LEBLANC, collecting an immediate success. The author thus continues to write throughout the rest of his life about the elusive gentleman thief, for the remarkable amount of seventeen novels, thirty-nine short stories and five plays. His famous character was subsequently the protagonist of countless series and films, but above all he gave rise, in the sixties, to the famous LUPIN III by the late Japanese author Kazuhiko Kato, aka MONKEY PUNCH.

LUPINE – THE MYSTERY OF CAGLIOSTRO

is in all bookstores and comic shops from 12 May, or online to the following address:

