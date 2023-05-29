From a bagel seller, to the president of the country he ruled for 9 years: Erdogan is also called “SULTAN”, he was also a top football player | Info

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected as the president of Turkey on Sunday

The second round of presidential elections was held in Turkey on Sunday, and the current president Erdogan said after the vote that this was the first time in the history of Turkey that a second round of elections was held in that country. His opponent was Kemal Kilicdaroglu. After the announcement of the results, Recep Tayyip Erdoganhe declared victory in the elections in Turkey, which will bring his reign into the third decade.

Biography

Erdogan became the president of Turkey in 2014, and before that he was the prime minister – from 2003. As far as party life is concerned – He is the former president of the Justice and Development Party, and was previously a member of the Welfare Party and the Virtue Party, which were banned due to their anti-secular Islamist views.. He was mayor of Istanbul from 1994 to 1998.

Erdogan has crossed the road from of a bagel street vendor in the poor Istanbul district of Kasimpaşathrough the successful mayor of the largest city in Europe and a political prisoner, to the main man of Turkey, or “Sultan”, as many media call him. The leader of the Turkish conservatives came from a milieu that at that time was Frrepresented the persecuted margin of Turkish society. He studied business management and he played football semi-professionally. He was so talented that Fenerbahçe offered him a professional contract. His father prevented that from happening.

It was then that his political career began as he joined the National Turkish Student Union, an anti-communist action group. It is interesting that back in 1974 he wrote, directed, and played the main role in the play Maskomja, which presented freemasonry, communism and Judaism as evil. After that, in 1976, he became the head of the youth branch of the Islamist National Salvation Party (MSP) for Istanbul’s Beyoğlu municipality, and he was later promoted to the chairman of the party’s youth branch for Istanbul.

Already during his studies, he became a supporter of political Islam. Thus, in 1994, he became the first Islamist mayor of Istanbul. He proved to be a capable official. It is remembered that while he was at the head of the city sreduced air pollution by planned switching to heating with natural gashe solved traffic jams by building fifty bridges, viaducts and highways, and solved the problem of water supply.

Bad days for Erdogan followed in 1998 when sentenced to ten months in prison for spreading religious hatred. He was accused of this because in his speech he compared mosques to barracks, domes to helmets, minarets to bayonets, and worshipers to soldiers. It is after the verdict resigned from the position of mayor, but spent only four months in prison.

During the first ten years of his rule (2002-2012), GDP increased by 64 percent, and GDP per capita by 43 percent. The average annual growth was an incredible 3.6 percent. Another important date in Erdoğan’s career – on the night between July 15 and 16, 2016, a group of rebellious officers from a part of the Turkish army tried to overthrow him in a coup d’état and bring a military junta to power, but those plans failed, and Erdogan got full power in the country.

