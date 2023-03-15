The Cameroonian nun Sister Carine Nguimeya today works in the sanctuary of the Madonna della Rocca in Cornuda, in the Treviso area. Here, walking alongside young people, she brings support and understanding to those who need to find their own way

“I sneaked off to church secretly because my parents had forbidden me to go there preferring that I concentrate on my studies”, says Sister Carine Nguimeya, a missionary of the Immaculate originally from Cameroon and now in Cornuda, in the province of Treviso, for less than six months . The house of the nuns is located near the sanctuary of the Madonna della Rocca, on top of a hill that still bears the signs of the battles of the First World War. “When the sky is clear you can see the Piave and Venice,” explains Sister Carine looking at the horizon. Even on foggy days, when only a few lights are seen from the surrounding villages, the landscape is still impressive. “There is a lot of peace up here, those who come to run often stop on a bench to reflect”. Inevitable in front of the vastness of the landscape. “I grew up with a great sense of openness towards nature and people and I feel good in places where I can contemplate Creation”, explains the religious belonging to the ethnic group bamileke and originally from West Cameroon.

Sister Carine has seen many places in the last ten years. From 2012 to 2015 he studied educational sciences at the Salesian Pontifical University in Rome. She then returned to Cameroon, to the capital Yaoundé, to work with various groups of young people. Back in Italy, she moved to Monza to coordinate the local “teen path” and then in 2018 she landed in Pozzuoli, where she followed groups of children and teenagers in the preparation for the sacraments, to then also dedicate herself to missionary animation and the creation of a group of discernment. “There was nothing for young people in search during the Covid period, yet boys and girls felt a strong need for contact and closeness”. It was first the Capuchin friars and then a Congolese priest who asked Sister Carine to intervene and to be a female reference figure especially for the girls. “I noticed a great effort, but at the same time a great need to tell the story of the young”, comments the missionary.

“Kids have the same problems and the same worries about the future all over the world“, underlines Sister Carine comparing the Italian reality with the Cameroonian one. «The only difference is that in Cameroon young people find it easier to open up, they ask for help more easily, while here it is sometimes very difficult to understand what they think, a little more patience is needed. But in these cases Don Bosco’s teachings are useful: being with the boys even in silence and listening to that silence which will certainly have its reasons for existing”.

A need for closeness and support in finding one’s own path that Sister Carine discovered was also present in the Catholic community of Cornuda. The nun collaborates with the diocesan missionary centre, the missionary group of the parish and with the Unitary Secretariat of missionary animation: «We asked ourselves: as Institutes to nationswhat can we do together?” One of the answers was animation paths. Just to give an example, the Youth and Mission program of the diocese of Treviso, which last year had seen only 10 participants, this year has welcomed twice as many young people.

But if the missionary is able to help young people discover their path, it is only because she herself has traveled a long road of personal growth and in the faith that has taken her from one place to another.

Since she was a child she traveled all over Cameroon together with her parents and seven brothers and sisters: «My father was a security guard, so we followed him in all his movements. When I was about 12 he was transferred to the north of the country and that’s where I began to feel that something was missing ». A slightly older friend, who was an animator and attended the local church, had asked her if she was baptized: “When I answered no – Sister Carine recounts -, I felt great sadness and a strong sense of emptiness”. because “even though I was Christian, my parents hadn’t baptized me”, continues to explain the nun, who comes from a context where Christianity is lived in a very rigorous way. «The catechumenal path lasts three years and concludes with the exams, which can also be rejected. When I expressed the desire to embark on the path, I was afraid that my parents would say no, because they wanted me to give priority to my studies”. Instead, her parents agreed and so Carine received baptism at the age of 15.

«I saw the nuns dressed in blue as a reflection of the sky and the glory of God. I loved the fact that after Mass each sister was surrounded by a small group of people». Faithful to talk to and build community.

But the Lord’s call for Sister Carine came later, after meeting a Polish missionary Oblate of Mary Immaculate who had moved to Cameroon and built a church and a hostel for the disabled and was personally committed to ensuring them a rehabilitation program. “Why, I wondered, had a wealthy European left everything to come in the heat and poverty to care for this people?” Carine didn’t know it yet, but his vocational journey would begin from that question, overcoming his parents’ resistance one after the other.

After moving to the south of Cameroon, her parents had told her not to go to church anymore: that’s enough, she would have had to devote herself to her studies to decide what to do when she grew up. Carine, influenced by her father, had always appreciated the value of a uniform, the sense of honor that comes with wearing one, but she couldn’t stop thinking about the Polish missionary. Gradually she realized that her ideal uniform, for her, was that of a missionary.

Despite her parents’ ban, she had asked a friend, the daughter of one of her father’s colleagues, to take her to church. At that time she also went there secretly, and this is how she met the missionaries of the Immaculate Conception. «For cultural reasons too, my parents could not understand why I wanted to consecrate myself to the Lord. They didn’t see it as necessarily a bad thing, but as a woman and a second child, it seemed to them that I wanted to give up her life.’ Her father would retire within three years, and for Carine’s family, entering a convent seemed almost a selfish choice because she would have to think about how to support her brothers. There was a bad atmosphere in the house.

«I asked the Lord to send me a sign if he really wanted me with him. After two weeks my father began to change his mind remembering his own father». Carine’s grandfather had been one of the first Cameroonian catechists in the 1920s. After meeting some missionaries and converting to Christianity, he decided to keep just one wife. A novelty for those years. After the father’s approval, only the mother was left to convince. “At one point my mother had an aneurysm and intestinal obstruction. I had already started the novitiate and her sisters were taking care of her. She felt the nuns’ affection and support and her heart melted.’ She had feared losing her daughter, but after her illness he changed his mind about her and let her continue the journey that brought her from Cameroon to Cornuda. “As it is written in the Gospel – comments Sister Carine – she saw and believed”.