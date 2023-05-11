From an mRna vaccine hopes against pancreatic cancer, the optimism of the researchers

The personalized messenger RNA vaccine, developed to prevent the development of one of the deadliest forms of pancreatic cancer, known as pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, appears to be showing encouraging results. This was revealed by a study published in the journal Nature. According to scientists at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, led by Vinod Balachandran, in the phase 1 clinical trial, the vaccine caused an increase in the patients’ immune response and delayed recurrence in half of the cases, if used in combination with other treatments. “This is the first demonstrable success, despite the preliminary nature of the study, of an mRNA-based vaccine in pancreatic cancer,” said Dr. Anirban Maitra, disease specialist at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. “By this standard, it’s a milestone.” This approach, the scientists say, follows in the footsteps of the melanoma (skin cancer, ed) therapy developed at the end of December 2022 by the pharmaceutical company Moderna and based on the same technology as the Covid-19 vaccine and at an advanced stage of experimentation.

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

It is the most common and lethal form of pancreatic cancer. It is a pathology also correlated to a survival rate five years after diagnosis: a combination of surgical and other types of therapies can delay the recurrence somewhat, but with poor success rates. However, studies have shown that most patients with this type of cancer have high levels of novel antigens, which are proteins located on the surface of cells that emerge on tumors as a result of DNA mutations. These proteins can therefore become the target of personalized vaccine therapies.

I study

The research team administered the new messenger mRNA drug to a group of 16 patients, in combination with chemotherapy and immunotherapy, starting a trial phase I clinical trial. The objective of this first phase of the trial is above all to study the safety of the drug and the presence of any side effects. The results showed an increase in the immune response in 50% of the patients, also related to longer times of relapse after 18 months, while the subjects who did not have improvements in the activity of the immune system experienced a worsening of the disease after an average of 13.4 months. According to the authors of the study, these data are sufficient to move to the next phase of the experimentation, involving a much larger sample.

