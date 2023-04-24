From April 26, the historic center of Lisbon will be closed to cars, for now on a temporary basis

From April 26, access to the historic center of Lisbon – or the neighborhood called the Baixa – it will be forbidden to cars, except those of those who live or work there. The ban will allow some works to be carried out on the streets in the area, including an extension of the subway and works to improve rain drainage. In addition to the ban on driving in the historic center, a larger restricted traffic zone will be established, in which between 8 and 20, access to vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tonnes, including tourist buses (but public transport will be excluded). No end date for the ban has yet been set, and the city administration has said it will consider any changes when the works are finished.