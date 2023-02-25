3
BEIJING – A general ceasefire, protection of nuclear plants, no to the use of atomic bombs, resumption of dialogue and negotiations but no to sanctions, respect for the sovereignty of all countries but also for the legitimate interests and concerns of all in matters of security , protection of civilians, no more Cold War mentality. Here are the main points of the long-awaited plan
See also Ukrainian officials told US media: Russia must withdraw troops and pay reparations (Figure) Ukraine | Russia | Invasion | War | Newsmax |