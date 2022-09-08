The “absolute protagonist of history” has disappeared. Mario Draghi’s words anticipate the thousands of messages of condolence for the death of Queen Elizabeth, after more than 70 years of her reign. The whole world mourns the death of the eternal queen and already at the news of her deteriorating health a crowd had gathered in the rain in front of Buckingham Palace. Now, after the official announcement, the flag of the royal residence in London is at half-mast and thousands of people flock to the gates in tears chanting ‘God Save the Queen’. From institutions around the world, messages are sent to the royal family.

“It was the most loved symbol of his country and has collected respect, affection, sympathy all over the world – was the message of Draghi -. You have guaranteed stability in times of crisis and have been able to keep alive the value of tradition in a society in constant and profound evolution. Her spirit of service, her dedication to the UK and the Commonwealth, the profound dignity with which she has held her office for such a long period have been a relentless source of admiration for generations. ‘ The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, recalled “a figure of exceptional importance”. “You will remember the authoritative wisdom and the very high sense of responsibility – he stressed -, expressed above all in the generosity of spirit with which the Sovereign has consecrated her long life to the service of British citizens and the wider Commonwealth family. “.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and for all the members of my family”, were the first words of the royal family, released in a statement made public in Carlo’s name. , the new king. “We deeply mourn the disappearance of a beloved ruler and a much-loved mother,” it reads. “I know the loss of him will be deeply felt across the country, in the kingdoms and in the Commonwealth and by countless people around the world.” “During this period of mourning and change – concludes the message – my family and I will be comforted and supported by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held”.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss – the last public figure to meet the queen last Tuesday – spoke of a “huge shock to the nation and the world“: “We are all devastated”. Queen Elizabeth II was “the rock on which modern Britain was built, the very spirit of Great Britain”. The premier then paid tribute to her successor, “Her Majesty King Charles III”, inviting the country to join together to support him and offer him “loyalty and devotion”. And she ended the note with the words that she, she said, “the queen would have liked to hear: God save the king.”

Although with “voices drowned in sadness”, the British can now “confidently utter the words that have not been heard in this country for more than seven decades: God save the King.” The former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote this in a statement, sadly commenting on the death of the sovereign Elizabeth II and paying homage to King Charles III. “This is the saddest day for our country because (the Queen) had a unique and simple power to make us happy. That’s why we loved her. This is why we are in mourning for Elizabeth the great, the longest-lived and in many ways the best monarch in our history ». But, adds Johnson, “one of his best achievements has been not only to modernize the constitutional monarchy but to produce an heir to his throne who will do much justice to his legacy, and whose own sense of duty is in the best traditions of his mother and his country. Even though our voices may still be drowned in sadness, we can confidently utter the words that have not been heard in this country for more than seven decades, God Save the King. “

Emmanuel Macron remembered Elizabeth as “a queen with a kind heart, who left a lasting imprint on her country and her century”. While the Spanish premier, Pedro Sánchez, expressed condolences to the royal family for the disappearance of “a figure of global significance, witness and author of British and European history”. The king of Spain, Felipe VI, expressed in a telegram to King Charles of England the condolences of him and his wife Letizia for the death of Elizabeth II. In the telegram, the Spanish monarch defines “the sense of duty and commitment” of Queen Elizabeth “in the service of the British people” as “an example for all of us”.

“His constant commitment to duty and service has been an example for everyone. The whole world is in mourning. She was truly the ‘Great’ Queen Elizabeth. May you rest in peace, ”said the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola. “She was a beacon of stability and she showed an infallible sense of duty during her 70-year reign – added the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde -. My thoughts are with the royal family, the people of the UK and the Commonwealth at this very sad time. ‘ «The EU pays tribute to its unique contribution to building peace and reconciliation – wrote the High Representative for EU foreign policy, Josep Borrell, on Twitter -. As the loss of her will make itself felt throughout the world, our immediate thoughts go out to her family and to the people of the UK. ‘

For Joe Biden «she was more than a queen, she marked an era. You defined an era. In a world of constant change, she has been a stable presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Brits, many of whom have never known their country without her, “the American president stressed. the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom is special “, Biden said, recalling having met the sovereign for the first time in 1982, on a trip with a delegation from the Senate. The president also mentioned the Queen’s solidarity with the United States during the dark days of September 11 “when he reminded us in a touching way that pain is the price we pay for love.”

“Like so many, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed during Her Majesty’s leadership and are amazed by his legacy of tireless and dignified public service,” said former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the UK at this difficult time. ‘ On his social media Truth Donald Trump wrote: “May God bless the queen, may she reign forever in our hearts.”