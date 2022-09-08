The reign of Elizabeth II is made of history and also of travels and places, of meetings at the top and enchanting residences. She is the royal who has traveled the most in history, and the map of castles and mansions available to her can be superimposed on that of fairy tales. Just to mention the one she traditionally occupies in the summer – and allegedly her favorite of hers, the Balmoral Castle in Scotland it is a building steeped in the history of England, and is the place where Elizabeth received the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss for the hand kissing ceremony. The other palaces and the wonderful “summer” in the availability of the queen are of course Buckingham Palace a Westminster, the place par excellence of the Crown. With 775 rooms including 19 for state activities, 92 offices and 52 bedrooms, it can be visited by tourists at certain times of the year.

The “out of town” residence is equally well known windsor castlewhere Elizabeth took refuge with her sister Margaret During the Second World War. It has a thousand rooms, not in a manner of speaking, but just as an actual number. Like Buckingham, it is a building that belongs to the Crown, while for example the residence of Sandrigham, which is used mainly in the Christmas holidays, belongs directly to Elizabeth II. Other mansions include Holyrood Palace in Scotland, the official residence, a former monastery dating back to 1128, and then Ireland’s “foothold”, Hillsborough Castle from 1770.

When not occupying one of her residences, the Queen of England travels, and travels extensively across continents, visiting countries that once obeyed the English Crown and beyond. From the age of 50, Elizabeth II has made dozens and dozens of official journeys, with several visits to places never before touched by the royals of England. The Queen travels without a passport, even on British Airways planes, although she has used her for several years together with Prince Philip lo yacht reale HMY Britanniareaching as far as Oceania and the Caribbean.

Since her accession to the throne in 1952, most of Elizabeth’s visits have been to Canada, a member country of the Commonwealth. In 1979 Elizabeth traveled the length and breadth of the Middle East, touching Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman even though it was not a matter of state travel. Elizabeth II met 14 different US presidents (except Donald Trump). But the Queen’s travel map is very long. You have been to Italy four times: in 1961 (president Gronchi), in 1980 (Pertini), in 2000 (Ciampi) and in 2014 (Napolitano). And then, in every country of Europe and in most of Asia and South America, in Africa in the 1960s, in Russia, and of course in the Vatican during the four Italian visits. A royal world tour for a woman loved all over the planet, she is also the sovereign of the chronicles that have immortalized the distances traveled.