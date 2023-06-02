Home » From Burundi to Sicily, a one-year-old girl saved with open heart surgery in Taormina
World

From Burundi to Sicily, a one-year-old girl saved with open heart surgery in Taormina

by admin
From Burundi to Sicily, a one-year-old girl saved with open heart surgery in Taormina

by blogsicilia.it – ​​31 minutes ago

A less than one-year-old girl from Burundi was saved by an operation carried out at the San Vincenzo Hospital in Taormina, the pediatric cardiological center opened on the basis of an extension. The story of the little…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «From Burundi to Sicily, a one-year-old girl saved with open-heart surgery in Taormina appeared 31 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Great Britain: stop the imprisonment of EU citizens without a work visa

You may also like

Palermo, the waiting list for the disabled has...

computer-on-off-pc-account-for-electricity-overheating | MobIT | News

Trinidad and Tobago diplomat elected as president of...

“Fubar”: the return of the 90s series

Anastasija Ražnatović and Nemanja Gudelj shared picture |...

Mondo Japan conference at the Feltrinelli: Manga in...

South Korean environmental groups ask the South Korean...

There is a lot of politics behind the...

Baba Simon, first Venerable of Cameroon

The Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra magenta available exclusively...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy