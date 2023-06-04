From Chicago to Naples, a new hope for cancer caused by asbestos

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

New hope for cancers caused by asbestos. They were presented in Chicago at theAmerican Society of Clinical Oncology (Asco), the results of the IND.227 study which sees the Pascale Cancer Institute of Naples at the forefront.

The international Phase 3 study evaluated, reads a note by PascaleAn immunotherapy drug, pembrolizumab, in combination with chemotherapy as a new first-line treatment for patients with inoperable advanced or metastatic pleural mesothelioma. Patients who have worked closely with asbestos for years. IND.227 is an academic study conducted by 3 cooperative groups, the Canadian Cancer Trials Group, the Italian thoracic cancer cooperative group coordinated by the National Cancer Institute of Naples, and the French thoracic cancer cooperative intergroup.

“In study IND.227, the addition of pembrolizumab to platinum chemotherapy and pemetrexed resulted in significant improvements in overall survival, progression-free survival, and objective response rate of patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic pleural mesothelioma.” explains Marilina Piccirillomedical director of the Clinical Trials Unit and scientific coordinator of the study in Italy.

«Pleural mesothelioma is a tumor related to exposure to asbestos, and although the use of this material was banned in Italy 30 years ago now, due to the long latency period between exposure and the onset of the disease , the incidence of mesothelioma is still on the rise today – he adds Alessandro Morabito, director of Thoraco-Pulmonary Experimental Clinical Oncology and one of the most active investigators in the study – Moreover, often this tumor is diagnosed in an already advanced and inoperable stage and the prognosis is very poor. In fact, before the recent successes obtained with immunotherapies, chemotherapy was for decades the only treatment available, with very poor results. Participation in this study was therefore an excellent opportunity for Italian patients, as demonstrated by the fact that about half of the 440 patients in the study are Italian”.

