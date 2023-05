LONDON. From that bad joke about the sanitary pad to the queen’s crown. From cigarettes and poolside wine to the ivory scepter, made in 1685 for Maria Beatrice d’Este for the coronation of her husband James II. What a journey, what a fairy tale by Camilla Parker Bowles. Her friends assure her that she “never expected to become Queen”, palace insiders like Robert Lacey they explain that instead he hoped it a little, but in the end Carlo did it all.