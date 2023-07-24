From cocoa to chocolate, the Ivory Coast makes its transition ~ dohouatt Cacao

Cocoa is, we can say, the flagship of the Ivorian economy. Indeed, it has had a long history from its Amerindian roots to its current boom in Côte d’Ivoire. After having produced the “Ivorian miracle”, cocoa has since been like a cannonball. Despite economic fluctuations and child labor, the country now has a more ambitious vision. This is why he opted for increasing industrialization. Also the country is moving towards a major transformation of the cocoa industry.

Cocoa, craftsman of ” ivorian miracle » to massive industrialization

Cocoa has always been at the heart of Côte d’Ivoire’s economic identity. Félix Houphouët Boigny even underlined as early as the 1970s by declaring that the success of the country was based on agriculture. Today, the country proudly positions itself as the world‘s leading cocoa producer. It vastly outperforms countries like Ghana, Indonesia and Nigeria.

However, the Ivorian cocoa industry faces major challenges, including fluctuation in the global market. In order to counter this dependence, the country has opted for a long-term vision. That is to say, the local processing of cocoa beans. By 2030, the country will process all of its production locally. Logically, this will allow Côte d’Ivoire to initiate real growth. It will therefore be a giant step when the Malaysian multinational GCB Cocoa will start its activities. In turn, it is a promise to create jobs for hundreds of unemployed.

Cocoa cultivation and its challenges: a resolution in sight?

One of the major obstacles that has harmed the reputation of Ivorian cocoa is child labor. Indeed, the accusation of resorting to children in the plantations is unfounded. However, the government has taken serious steps to address this problem. We must preserve the dignity of children, so the country is launching programs to dispel any suspicion weighing on Ivorian cocoa. Thanks to investments and awareness raising nobody talks about child labor in the plantations. Indeed, the actions carried out by the government aim to differentiate traditional family help from exploitation.

Tax incentives to encourage investment

The Ivorian government has adopted tax relaxation policies to encourage businesses. Indeed, companies that invest in local cocoa processing benefit from certain advantages. Like the reduction of customs taxes for interested companies in order to make the sector more attractive. Indeed, Côte d’Ivoire attracts investors and thus strengthens its leading position in the sector. Above all, the country seeks food and economic self-sufficiency.

Untapped potential in agriculture

Despite its leading position in global cocoa production, the challenges in the agricultural sector are enormous. Farmers, often operating with rudimentary means and cultivating on small areas, do not fully benefit from the income from their harvests. However, increasing industrialization and investments in local processing could provide new opportunities for farmers and pave the way for sustainable agricultural growth.

From the ancestral culture of the Amerindians to the emergence of Côte d’Ivoire as the world leader in cocoa production, the history of this little bean has been rich in events. Today, thanks to a long-term vision and sustained efforts to process cocoa beans locally, the country is heading towards a new transition. Although challenges remain, particularly in the agricultural sector, the commitment of the Ivorian government and the arrival of international investors are opening up promising prospects for the future of the Ivorian cocoa industry. Côte d’Ivoire is ready to shape its destiny, making cocoa its major asset towards a flourishing economic future.