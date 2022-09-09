It was his secret passion, music. The well-informed of Buckingham Palace reveal that Elizabeth II loved to choose the notes with which to accompany the events at the Palace. But the love was mutual. And today the protagonists of the international musical world greet the eternal queen, who died at the age of 96, remembering her as always present in their lives. “For all my life of her Majesty of her, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there – she writes in a tweet of the Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger -. In my childhood I remember seeing the highlights of her wedding on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young woman, the much-loved grandmother of the nation. My deepest condolences go to the royal family ». Even the Rolling Stones, from their official social profile, “offer their deepest condolences to the royal family for the death of her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who has been a constant presence in their lives as in those of countless other people “. Elton John greets Elizabeth about her, remembering her as «an inspiration»: «she was a stimulating presence who guided the country through some of the most extraordinary moments, but also the darkest ones, with grace, decorum and authentic and caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been an important part of my life from childhood to today, I will miss her very much ».

There are no characters on the international scene of the last century more celebrated than Elizabeth II, first of all by Sex Pistols, who paraphrasing the national anthem dedicated to him the famous song “God Save the Queen”, which has become one of the cornerstones of the history of contemporary music. The wild nonconformist behavior of Sid Vicious and his companions then made London salons tremble to the point that he was even boycotted by the national media. The fact is that the famous piece, published in May 1977 during the Silver Jubilee (the 25 years of the queen’s reign) was given that title precisely to create as much hype as possible, even if in reality the criticism was aimed at the British and the their mentality. The fact is that it sold over 200,000 records in the first week alone, becoming the national anthem of the punk movement, and more generally of the youth rebellion.

But let’s go back in time: the Queen, musically speaking, had also noticed the Beatles. On the album Abbey Road, the one in which the four from Liverpool cross the pedestrian crossing on the cover, the first modern ghost track – that is a hidden track, which does not appear in the list of songs – is dedicated to her, “Her Majesty” , to her Majesty. At just 23 seconds, however, it is the shortest song by the Beatles. The Queen liked the band so much that on October 24, 1965 she made them baronets of the Order of the British Empire. Elizabeth II’s decision caused a sensation, and she represented an act of real break with a certain type of aristocracy, wary of modern music in general, guilty of transmitting disruptive and excessively irreverent messages. In fact, many of those who had received the recognition decided to return it. In reality, what had scandalized a certain type of public opinion was the fact that John Lennon had confessed to having smoked a joint in the bathrooms of Buckingham Palace. But the Queen did not flinch and she certainly did not change register in her selection criteria. On the contrary.

Other musicians have been named famous baronets such as Elton John, who received the title in 1997, and Mick Jagger, who was awarded in 2002. According to rumors, David Bowie has instead rejected the royal award. Be that as it may, the link between the sovereign and the music does not end there. At each of their concerts, i Queen greeted the fans with the notes of the English anthem and other musicians also ‘thought’ it in composing their songs: Smiths nel 1986 scrissero “The Queen is Dead” e i Manic Street Preachers “Repeat (Stars And Stripes)” but not as an attack on her, but as an invitation to sing an insult to the monarchy. The harsh words were addressed to the preconceived order, to monarchical institutions, to Thatcher’s conservatism, to traditions (which we know are rooted in England) and the Queen seems to have never taken them personally, so to speak.

I Motorhead they even made a video clip using the Queen’s “official” double to sing to the tune of “God Save the Queen”, and other major English bands such as Crass, Discharge, Exploited, GBH they recalled the sovereign in their passages, albeit irreverent and highly critical. From last, Leon Rosselson he dedicated his “On Her Silver Jubilee” to Elizabeth II and even Ed Sheeranto quote one of the most followed singers of recent times, he wrote a song, “Perfect” to romantically celebrate the love story between the Queen and Prince Philip.

And Elisabetta, music lovers ask themselves, what did she listen to at home? Lady Anson, a recently deceased British nobleman, revealed to the BBC that at Buckingham Palace “no one thought it was strange if we put a record on after dinner and all sang Doing the Lambeth Walk together,” a song from a 1937 musical. the Queen loved to sing and her musical hit parade also featured perfectly intonable pieces. He loved Fred Astaire’s “Cheek to cheek”, Vera Lynn’s “The White Cliffs Of Dover” (very popular during WWII) and also the more recent “Sing” by Gary Barlow co-written with world famous composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, chosen as a single to commemorate the Diamond Jubilee. All this happened just 10 years ago, in 2012. At the time she was certainly not a girl but they say she loved to hum when she was in a good mood. And away from prying ears.