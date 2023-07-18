From floating prison to deportation: London approves the new anti-migrant law. UN: “It violates human rights”

It is the entrance to a huge “prison barge” in the coastal waters of Portland il symbol more explanatory than new immigration law of the United Kingdomapproved in the night by House of Lords after a tight ping-pong with the lower house which finally managed to pass at least 5 of the amendments proposed to lighten the bill. The “Bibby Stockholm“, this is the name of the detention ship, will be able to accommodate up to 500 asylum seekers, which will stay, under what conditions, in the south-western waters of Great Britain, with the first arrivals expected as early as next month. This sort of floating detention center is just one tool part of the Conservative government’s strategy Rishi Sunakofficially aimed at preventing migrants from carrying out risky activities crossings from the Sleeve on small hulls, while struggling to keep that promise of border control that has been ringing in British ears since the days of pro-Brexit propaganda.

Since 2022, more than 45,000 people have attempted to cross the strait, 13,000 since the beginning of 2023. To discourage departures, one of the key points of the new bill predicts That anyone entering the UK illegally will not be able to apply for asylumwhile the Interior Minister will have the task of detaining them and deporting them to their country of origin or to a safe third country. It is a pity, however, that the definition of “safe third country” also includes countries such as the Rwandawith which last year the government had entered into a repatriation agreement, declared illegal by a judgment of the London Court of Appeal, against which the English Government announces not appeal.

For the text to officially become law, only the promulgation from King Charlesconsidered practically one formality, while harsh criticism from NGOs and internal politicians hit Downing Street. The law “creates new broad detention powers, with limited judicial review – report l’him – “migrants will not have any warranty to be able to benefit from protection in the country”.

for theUnited Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Philip Grandi, the bill violates i human rights e openly opposes con obligations under international lawcreating “serious consequences” for migrants seeking protection.

The new migration bill passed by the UK Parliament violates the country’s international human rights and refugee law obligations. High Commissioner for Human Rights @volker_turk and I share grave concerns in this respect. Here is our joint statement???????? — Philip Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) July 18, 2023

Numerous critics of the new immigration restriction also within the country, and not only within the ranks of the opposition, starting with the former prime minister and former interior minister, as well as a prominent member of the Tory Theresa May. Harsh judgment also from theArchbishop of Canterbury and spiritual leader of the Anglican Church: “I don’t see how this law will make it possible to stop the boats of migrants. I have listened to the debate in the House of Lords and have not heard anything that has convinced me,” she said. “A dark day for the UK’s reputation”instead commented the British NGO Refugee Council while announcing new struggles in defense of the right of asylum.