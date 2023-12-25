I’m touring Italy like a spinning top and, finally, after three years of only “grey panthers”, mobilized by the pandemic, fake vaccines, wars, climate scams (with young people on the wrong side), here in the squares and conferences I have saw the young people arrive. Without their generations we would miss the mark. Che’s Latin Americans confirm this; Zakarchenko’s young Russians who sacrificed themselves in Donbass against the Nazi resurgences unleashed by the USA, NATO and the EU; the fedayeen and stone throwers of the second Intifada who, by spreading insecurity, had inflicted an unprecedented crisis on Israel, consisting of the flight of occupiers, the disappearance of foreign investments and tourism, and the exhaustion of Jewish immigration; and, today, Yahya Sinwar’s fighters in Gaza who are making the supposedly all-powerful Israeli army, good only at bombing extermination of women and children, look a little shy.

This is confirmed by the young people of the Thousand and the Roman Republic and those who put an end to the Nazi-fascists. The generation of ’68-’77 gave us a glimpse of it. The young people of our country have found the right references to break the distorting mirror (but watch out for the fake ones; for being so intelligent, I have had the experience).

There is a South of the world that has undertaken a new course, starting from the rejection of globalist unipolarism based on lies, invented emergencies, fear, on totalitarianism, on the attack on all freedoms. A South, this global yes, which flourishes today also in the squares and in the consciences of the metropolis. The wind has changed and Palestine is the cornerstone of the construction of a new humanity. Israel is, by dint of an evil for which it is difficult to find precedents in history, the great defeat.

The project of making it the wedge of supremacist, racist, colonialist revenge has gone adrift in Gaza. There are still ten nations in the world out of 193 who vote with the USA against the lives of Palestinians (two remain who persist in voting for the embargo on Cuba). It is on these numbers that the defeat of the Zionist state and its sponsors and paying officers and shipowners is measured, in spite of all the exterminations of women and children, of an entire civilization razed to the ground, of all the intentions of power based on genocide .

Thanks to the fighters in Gaza and all of Palestine. Thanks also to the Donbass resisters and to those who prevented the genocide, after having prevented the obliteration of Syria and provided support to the fight against the neo-colonization of Africa.

The cost of bringing young people back to the streets was very high, frightening. As was the sacrifice of the martyrs of Marzabotto, of Sant’Anna di Stazzema, of the Cervi brothers. But the Palestinians accept it, if it is true that the polls tell us that the consensus and membership of Hamas in Palestine – due to its exceptional political intelligence and military efficiency – reaches 87%. Hamas, all forms of Palestinian resistance and their echoes in all hemispheres have triggered something that goes beyond resistance, it has become counterattack.

We are immediately faced with a very concrete and decisive task: to dismantle the deception of 7 October and to widely disseminate the testimonies, investigations and evidence, mostly Israeli, which demonstrate whose victims the deaths of invasion of Palestinian fighters, aimed at taking hostages to obtain the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, and of an Israeli armed response that was not subtle. Response based on the “Hannibal” doctrine adopted by the Israeli army and which plans to prevent the capture of Israelis at all costs. “At any cost” meant the elimination, with cannon fire and bombs, of any hostages together with those who had captured them. This is what happened on October 7th. Terrorism is all and only theirs.