LONDON – The claims of Meghan Marklethe sensational background on the former American actress who “wanted to be paid” by the Windsors, the psychodrama of Harry during the escape, the fears of being “overtaken” by the prince George. There is an explosive new book on the Royal Family. It’s called “Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown”, or “Court People: the hidden power behind the Crown”, and he wrote it Valentine Lowestimated real correspondent of Times.