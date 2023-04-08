Home World From his degree at Luiss to administrative law, with a passion for traveling to the Middle East. Who was the thirty-five-year-old lawyer Alessandro Parini
World

From his degree at Luiss to administrative law, with a passion for traveling to the Middle East. Who was the thirty-five-year-old lawyer Alessandro Parini

by admin
From his degree at Luiss to administrative law, with a passion for traveling to the Middle East. Who was the thirty-five-year-old lawyer Alessandro Parini

Alessandro Parini, the Italian who died in the attack in Tel Aviv, was a young Roman who, after graduating from the Massimo high school with a score of 100 out of a hundred, had dedicated himself to legal studies, especially administrative law. As the curriculum vitae on the website of the law firm “Police & Partners” explains, where he worked, he graduated in 2011 from Luiss in Rome (the topic of his thesis was administrative law agreements in the tax collection phase). Then he obtained his PhD in 2019 at the University of Tor Vergata, also in Rome. Since 2014 he was qualified to practice as a lawyer and last year he passed the exam to be able to practice before the Court of Cassation and other higher jurisdictions. Since 2014. He dealt with public contract law, competition law and electronic communications and was a member of the Association of Young Administrativeists. His Facebook page testifies to his passion for travel to the Middle East, like the one he did in 2019 in Petra and Wadi Rum in Jordan. Other photos show him engaged in a bicycle trip on the cycle path along the Tiber, with Castel Sant’Angelo in the background, at a wedding of friends and in Milan, in Piazza del Duomo.

See also  Beyond the warrior robots: the era of weapons to control the mind arrives

You may also like

Udinese – Today we play / The latest...

The Sunshine World Of Louis Philippe”

Đina Džinović with her new boyfriend pictures |...

China kicks off three days of exercises around...

Via Crucis, the cry of the afflicted rises...

Bertinoro. Their car hits a silo which overwhelms...

Dara Ladybug pictures from the beach | Fun

Partinico says goodbye to Michele Lunetto, the master...

United States: from the Biden administration new rules...

Saša Obradović on Partizan in the Top 8...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy