Alessandro Parini, the Italian who died in the attack in Tel Aviv, was a young Roman who, after graduating from the Massimo high school with a score of 100 out of a hundred, had dedicated himself to legal studies, especially administrative law. As the curriculum vitae on the website of the law firm “Police & Partners” explains, where he worked, he graduated in 2011 from Luiss in Rome (the topic of his thesis was administrative law agreements in the tax collection phase). Then he obtained his PhD in 2019 at the University of Tor Vergata, also in Rome. Since 2014 he was qualified to practice as a lawyer and last year he passed the exam to be able to practice before the Court of Cassation and other higher jurisdictions. Since 2014. He dealt with public contract law, competition law and electronic communications and was a member of the Association of Young Administrativeists. His Facebook page testifies to his passion for travel to the Middle East, like the one he did in 2019 in Petra and Wadi Rum in Jordan. Other photos show him engaged in a bicycle trip on the cycle path along the Tiber, with Castel Sant’Angelo in the background, at a wedding of friends and in Milan, in Piazza del Duomo.